Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail B. Failing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Failing, Gail B. SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gail B. Failing on February 12, 2020. Gail was born in Troy on May 17, 1937, to Francis and Rose Bellen. She grew up in Canajoharie, N.Y. where she attended the local schools and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls, N.Y. Gail began her professional career at Central National Bank in Canajoharie. She started in the Bookkeeping Department and worked hard to receive promotions to teller, loan officer, and branch manager. In 1990, after 35 years, Gail started a second career with the Golub Corporation in Schenectady. She worked in consumer services at Golub for 22 years until her retirement in 2012. Gail was a devout Catholic and maintained a strong faith her entire life. She was a warm and engaging person who loved to have fun and made many dear friends. She was blessed with artistic talents and practiced many crafts to express her simple, yet profound joy for life. In 2016, Gail continued her adventures, moving to Allenwood in South Burlington, Vt. She quickly adapted to her new home and made new friends learning to play Mahjong, knitting, rubber stamping, and participating in writing and book groups. Gail loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Gail is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Lynn) Augustine Wright and her husband Richard of Colchester, Vt.; her son Michael J. Augustine and his wife Karla of Fulton, N.Y.; and her precious grandchildren, Hannah Wright of Burlington, Vt. and Zachary Wright of Colchester, Vt. Her husband, Merwyn Failing, whom she married in 1968, predeceased her in 2004. Initial plans are made for a committal service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Monday, May 18, at 12:30 p.m. For details on final arrangements, please visit her announcements at



Failing, Gail B. SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gail B. Failing on February 12, 2020. Gail was born in Troy on May 17, 1937, to Francis and Rose Bellen. She grew up in Canajoharie, N.Y. where she attended the local schools and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls, N.Y. Gail began her professional career at Central National Bank in Canajoharie. She started in the Bookkeeping Department and worked hard to receive promotions to teller, loan officer, and branch manager. In 1990, after 35 years, Gail started a second career with the Golub Corporation in Schenectady. She worked in consumer services at Golub for 22 years until her retirement in 2012. Gail was a devout Catholic and maintained a strong faith her entire life. She was a warm and engaging person who loved to have fun and made many dear friends. She was blessed with artistic talents and practiced many crafts to express her simple, yet profound joy for life. In 2016, Gail continued her adventures, moving to Allenwood in South Burlington, Vt. She quickly adapted to her new home and made new friends learning to play Mahjong, knitting, rubber stamping, and participating in writing and book groups. Gail loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Gail is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Lynn) Augustine Wright and her husband Richard of Colchester, Vt.; her son Michael J. Augustine and his wife Karla of Fulton, N.Y.; and her precious grandchildren, Hannah Wright of Burlington, Vt. and Zachary Wright of Colchester, Vt. Her husband, Merwyn Failing, whom she married in 1968, predeceased her in 2004. Initial plans are made for a committal service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Monday, May 18, at 12:30 p.m. For details on final arrangements, please visit her announcements at awrfh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close