Brennan, Gail COHOES Gail Brennan, 79 of Cohoes, beloved wife of the late Charles "Charlie" Brennan, entered into eternal life at Albany Medical Center of Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Jamaica, Queens, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Florence Donovan Anderson. Gail worked as an I.T. administrator for N.Y.S. Taxation and Finance until her retirement. She was a communicant of Transfiguration Parish (formerly St. Bonaventure's Church) in Speigletown and was a volunteer for Alzheimer's Groups. Devoted mother of Maureen Murray (John Scott) of Guilderland, Patricia Bourgeois of Monroe, N.Y., Colleen Coletti (Rudy) of Bolton Landing and Theresa O'Connor (Timothy) of Wilton; sister of Joan Savarese of Fullerton, Calif.; cherished grandmother of Zachary Simard, Kayla Sacco, Renee, Kristin and Jacqueline Bourgeois and Alyson O'Connor, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (corner of 115th St. in Lansingburgh) Troy, on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12 p.m. in the Transfiguration Parish (Speigletown) 50 Hillview Dr., Troy. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Please express your condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019