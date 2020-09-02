Harting, Gail Elbridge OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. Gail Elbridge Harting, 66, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., peacefully passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand. Gail was born October 15, 1953, in Hartford, Conn. She was the daughter of the late William R. Atherton and Virginia Howard Atherton. In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her brother, William Atherton, Jr. Survivors include her loving husband, Jack William Harting of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; children, Lara Neddo and her husband Keith, Matt Bloomer and his wife Kate; Lance Harting and his wife Catherine, Jack Harting II; brother, Peter Atherton and his wife Elizabeth; sister, Leslie Reed and her husband Randy; grandchildren, Milaena Neddo and Caleb Bloomer. Gail's passion was in education. Gail was an elementary school teacher and taught children for 35 years in the Schenectady school system. After retirement, Gail did volunteer work as a teacher in both N.Y.S. and in S.C. Gail enjoyed classical music, singing, dancing, eating healthy and exercising. Gail also loved her dogs, Maxx (who is deceased) and Scarlett. Gail was a loving wife, mother and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to all the wonderful caring staff at Embrace Hospice for the exceptional care shown to Gail during her time there. Gail will be laid to rest on Friday, September 4, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Albany. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Gail's name, the family has requested that you do so to Embrace Hospice, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.





