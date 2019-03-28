Noftell, Gail L. RAVENA Gail L. Noftell, 64, passed away suddenly at home on March 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Viola Carella. Survivors include her loving husband, Russell C. Noftell; children, Timothy (Jen) Karpowetz, Catrina (Carl) Sicchitano and Jonathan (Sierra) Noftell; grandchildren, Timothy Karpowitz, Jr. and Abigail Boudreau; great-granddaughter, Penelope Karpowitz; brother, Steven Carella; and other family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena, on Saturday, March 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019