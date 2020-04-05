Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Q. Harris. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Harris, Gail Q. ALBANY Gail Q. Harris, 72, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020, while surrounded by love and support from family and friends near and far. Her zeal for life, laughter, and friendship will be greatly missed. She was born and raised in North Albany on Van Rensselaer Boulevard where her passion for those less fortunate blossomed. She was the oldest girl in a family of five children and learned early on that caring for others was her passion. She attended the Academy of the Holy Names and Damien College creating friendships that lasted a lifetime. Over the span of 30 years, Gail was a dedicated, demanding, and compassionate first and second grade teacher in Albany City Schools (P.S. #6, Arbor Hill, T.O.A.S.T., P.S. #27, and North Albany). Undoubtedly, Gail inspired thousands of kids to do better and dream bigger than ever before because she believed in all of them! Gail was a beacon of hope and pillar of strength for all who were lucky enough to know her. Her affinity for Polo, Talbots, and Pottery Barn was well known. She was a devoted and loving mother to Jill, Robby, and Katie - always expecting their best and encouraging them to chart their own paths forward. She adored her six grandchildren, relishing the moments she had with them. During her final three years, Gail defied the odds by living courageously with Glioblastoma (GBM) brain cancer. Through her journey she taught us to never give up, focus on the positive, and appreciate the time we do have. She appreciated all the family, friends, and medical personnel that continually believed in her and made her final years some of her best. She was predeceased by her parents, Marion (Kinley) and John J. Quackenbush. She is survived by her siblings, Frank (Kathy), Jay (Judy), Billy (Ellen) Quackenbush and Jill (Terry) Ryan and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored; her children, Jill EQ (Mark) Lemire, Rob (Michelle) Harris, and Katie (Steve) McCutcheon; and grandchildren Connor (11), Meghan (eight), Eloise (eight), Jackson (six), Teagan (five), and Madyson (four) will carry on together as she would want us to. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. In light of these unprecedented times and Gail's compassion toward others, please consider making a memorial contribution to an organization of your choosing. To leave a condolence message for Gail's family, please visit







