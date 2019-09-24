Wetsel, Gail Rowland TROY Surrounded by her loving family, Gail Rowland Wetsel entered into eternal peace on September 19, 2019. Born in Troy on April 17, 1943, she is predeceased by her father and mother, Randall and Irma Rowland. Gail was a loving mother to her daughter, Rachael Beaudry, and a loving, devoted, and especially proud grandmother to her granddaughter, Caitlin Beaudry. She is survived by her sister, Judith Amato; and her brother, Bruce Rowland. Gail is also survived by several nieces, Nicole Lang, Bridget Rowland, and Mallory Rowland; as well as her great-nephew, Aaron Lang. A memorial gathering will be held at the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave. in Troy, on Thursday, September 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by an all-are-welcome gathering at the Park Pub Restaurant, 2701 Lavin Court in Troy (Frear Park). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. For an additional remembrance and smile please visit online at TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019