Thompson, Gail "JoAnne" EAST BERNE Gail "JoAnne" Thompson, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. JoAnne was the daughter of the late Russell Frey and Lois (Hildenbrandt) Frey. She was the devoted wife for over 54 years to Ralph G. Thompson. She was a homemaker for many years, until going to work for Sears until her retirement in 2001. She was a woman of family and faith who prided herself by the moral values and compassion that she instilled in her children and grandchildren. She gave great advise, loved giving hugs, and was very involved with her family whom her life revolved around. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and loved being surrounded at home with her family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, David Frey; and her sister, Jennifer Gunville. JoAnne is survived by her husband, Ralph G. Thompson. Her children, Russell Thompson, Reed (Tina) Thompson, Matthew (April Appleby) Thompson, Jill Jones (Brian) and Jaimee (Brandon) Motschmann. She was the adored grandmother of Courtney (Devin) Vinehout, Jade Thompson, Alexis Thompson, Hunter Thompson, Saige Thompson, Madison Jones, Coy and Chloe Motschmann. She was the sister of Judy (John) Jansen, Lois (Jimmy) Ernst, Bob Frey, Dawn Frey Koval and Charles Hotaling. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Thursday October 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In JoAnne's generous life, the family is asking to continue her gift giving and please make memorial contributions to The Equinox Inc., the Development and Community Relations at 518.434.6135 in Albany for Thanksgiving (equinoxinc.networkforgood.com), or to St. Jude P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 for the children. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019