Lumley, Gareth A. COHOES Born on May 28, 1968, in Bromborough, England, Gareth Alan Lumley passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020, at the age of 51. Gareth grew up in Puddington, in the northwest of England on White House Farm with his family. He attended Burton Primary school in Burton and Neston High School in Neston. He studied agricultural engineering at Reaseheath College in Cheshire, welding at Birkenhead Technical College on the Wirral and then achieved his auto technician qualification at The University of Chester. In his spare time Gareth loved to hike, completing the Coast to Coast hike from the west coast of England to the east coast, a nine day feat. Gareth was devoted to his family and friends and cherished their time together. His enthusiasm for life and fun was contagious. He made friends wherever he went and was respected by all. Gareth loved nothing more than to socialize with his long time best friends in England, spending time with his family, and the numerous family and friend gatherings on the back yard on the farm. Gareth earned a reputation as a talented automotive technician who specialized in high performance European cars. He worked for such notable companies as Land Rover of Peabody and Lamborghini Boston in Massachusetts, and Atlantic British in Clifton Park. He was the owner operator of The European Garage in Newbury, Mass. He is survived by his parents, Glenys and Alan Lumley of Puddington, England; his wife Jennifer and his two adored children Juliette, and Gareth Lumley of Byfield, Mass.; his sister Michelle Lumley, her fiance James Podezva, and his cherished nieces Chloe, Olivia, Lily, and Emma Hughes of Cohoes; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins in England. A funeral service will be held in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 129 Loudon Road, Latham, on Monday, February 3, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will take place in Massachusetts, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please send a contribution in Gareth's name to the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, two charities close to his heart.
