Furman, Garner WESTERLO Garner Furman, age eight, passed away suddenly on Sunday May 17, 2020. Garner was a happy child with a brilliant mind and an old soul, looking at life in the most literal sense. He would often talk about his future as a farmer on his Pop Pop's land down to the very last detail - the crops he would plant, tractors he would own, and the animals grazing in the fields. If you asked him what he wanted for a snack, instead of candy or cookies, he would ask for red peppers and kale, anything fresh from the garden. He wanted to be a hunter and a fisherman, loved the outdoors and at any given time, would sing "A Country Boy Can Survive" at the top of his lungs. Garner had an eagle eye for classic cars, could identify any make and model and dreamed of one day restoring a Chevy C-10. There was no construction vehicle he was not an expert on and would eagerly share his knowledge with those around him. He was a sentimental collector of everything from rocks to his toy tractors. Although he would rather be on the farm than anywhere else, it didn't stop him from exploring new adventures. He overcame a fear of the ocean last year and discovered a love of boogy-boarding while on family vacation. Garner was predeceased by his Nana, Bonnie Lee Schmidt. He is survived by his mother, Kelly May (fiance Mark Case); father Benji Furman (wife Rachel); brothers, Boden and Benji Furman Jr.; his stepbrother Joseph Galea; his maternal Mimi and Pop Pop, Konrad and Susan May and Papa Gord and Grandma Robin Furman; his aunts, Krista May and Tracey Furman (Donnie Pitcher); as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. A private memorial service has been planned for close friends and family. The family has been overwhelmed with love and is eternally grateful to the community that has lifted them up. There will forever be a tractor sized hole in the hearts of his family and friends. A memorial scholarship fund has been created to provide an annual scholarship to children that have a passion for farming and agriculture. Checks may be made out to Garner Furman Scholarship Fund and sent to BKW CSD, Attention: Renee Sherwin, District Treasurer, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY, 12023. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.