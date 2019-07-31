Neighmond, Garry Bernard DELANSON Garry Bernard Neighmond died on July 26, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1940, in Hackensack, N.J. to Garry Bernard Neighmond and Henrietta Baranowska Neighmond. He graduated from West Lyden Central School in 1959; Clarkson University with a B.S. M.E. in '64 and R.P.I. with a M.S. in '76. After 35 years, he retired as director of the Dept. of Air Quality Control, P.E., N.Y.S.D.E.C. He loved working on cars, road trips, Irish music, Scy-Fi, R.C. planes, model trains, reading, hiking, camping, and woodworking projects of all sizes. Other hobbies included the NY-PENN Military Vehicle Club and collecting coins, stamps, gems and minerals. He was sharp and quick witted with a unique sense of humor. He cared deeply for his friends and family, always thinking of others. He completed over 78 orbits of the sun before he passed away after a 17-year fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife Janice Hornbach; daughter Erin Hall and her daughters, Meghan and Jenell; son Dr. Keir Neighmond and wife Dr. Abigal Neighmond and their daughters, Hayley and Audrey; his daughter Brie Neighmond and the family dog Brogan. Services to be held in St. Madeline Sophie Church on August 3, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation prior from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Visit langanfuneralhome.com to view a complete obituary.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 31, 2019