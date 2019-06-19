Porter, Garry L. BERNE Garry L. Porter, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Grand of Guilderland. He was born in Westerlo on August 25, 1943, to the late Robert and Esther (nee Lee) Porter. Garry graduated from Berne-Knox High School in June 1961. He married his sweetheart Donna Murphy Porter on July 11, 1964, and together they raised three children. Garry was a member of the Operating Engineers Union for fifty plus years and worked as a surveyor. He was a member of Berne Masonic Lodge #684. He enjoyed playing Pinochle and Pitch with his family and friends. He was an avid deer hunter. He enjoyed baseball and was a Braves fan. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Pam), Kelly and John (Lori) Porter; his grandchildren, Ashley and Estelle Porter and granddaughter-in-law, Sarah Bickford; his great-grandchildren, Madison Leffler and Hayleigh Bickford; his brothers, Ronnie, David (Robin) and Dennis; his uncle Mace Porter; several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his lovely wife Donna; his sister Carol Brate; his sister-in-law Pat Porter; and his grandson Bryant Bickford. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 5-8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Berne Masonic Lodge, c/o Lou Shank, 28 Overlook Ln, East Berne, NY, 12059. Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary