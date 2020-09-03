1/1
Garry Pupons
Pupons, Garry ALBANY Garry Pupons, 81, died in the presence of his beloved family on August 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Aluksne, Latvia, he was the son of the late Nikolajs and Berta Rande Pupons. Garry came to Albany in 1950. Aside from his time in the Army in Alaska, Garry lived out his life in Albany; instilling in his children a love of numbers, travel, skiing and the NY Giants. He received undergraduate and master's degrees from Union College and retired from the New York State Department of Transportation after almost 40 years of service. Garry was active in the Latvian Fraternity, Lettonia and also very active in the Latvian Lutheran church. His wife, Aiga, predeceased him in 2007 after 40 years of marriage. Garry is survived by his second wife of eight years, Zinta; daughter Daina (Brian) Wickham of Dunn Loring, Va.; son John (Serena) Pupons of Albany; and his four grandchildren, Christopher Wickham, Justin Wickham, Nate Pupons and Laila Pupons. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
