McBride, Garry V. III TROY Garry V. McBride III, 78 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on August 3, 2019, at The Albany Medical Center. Garry was born in Delmar and was the son of the late Garry V. McBride II and Gloria E. Udell McBride and husband of the late Florence Butler McBride. Gary served our country in the U.S. Army from December 16, 1961, until June 23. 1963. He had been employed for many years as a manager at The Albany Public Markets. He was extremely handy and loved working outdoors. Garry is survived by his son, John K. Williams Jr. (Hazel); and was predeceased by his daughter, Carrie Charlotte Williams. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dovi (James) Young, Ashley Williams and John K. Williams III;19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Calling hours for Garry will be held at the The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy on Thursday, August 8, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2019