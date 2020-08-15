Hull, Gary A. COLONIE Gary Allen Hull, 81, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Shaker Place in Colonie. He was born in Troy on December 27, 1938, the son of the late Harold and Margaret (Soderstrom) Hull. Gary was raised on Plank Road in Poestenkill, and was a 1956 graduate of Averill Park High School. After high school, he joined the Air National Guard in Schenectady, continued with education and graduated from R.P.I. in 1964, with a bachelor's degree in architecture and building sciences. His early employment was with MLB Industries/Northway Engineering as a field layout engineer and worked his way to project manager and a partner. He later in his career had begun his own general contracting company, G. Hull & Sons, in Troy. After retirement from active contracting, he continued to support his son Ronald with design construction consultation up until six weeks ago. Gary enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing competitive chess, bridge, and cribbage, and playing piano in numerous Rensselaer restaurants and halls. While a father and as his children were growing up, he quietly loved coaching and managing all his ball players in the local Latham Little League, Babe Ruth and Latham Lady Lassies programs. They all had great success and won some great games. Gary also was a member of a local flying club and earned his single engine private pilot license and flew out of Albany International Airport. He was the beloved husband of the late Carmel Marie (Mamone) Hull who died in 2005; devoted father of Daniel Hull of Colonie, Robert (Tina Falcone) Hull of Pittsburgh, Pa., Ronald N. (Katharine) Hull of Clifton Park and Lynda Hull of St. Petersburg Beach, Fla.; grandfather of Megan Hull of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Cooper Harrison Hull of Clifton Park; brother of William Hull of East Greenbush; and uncle of David Hull. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Monday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
