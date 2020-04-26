Wright, Gary Alan GUILDERLAND Gary Alan Wright, 79 of Guilderland, passed away on April 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 12, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mich. to Lester Wright and Margaret (Hoopingarner) Wright, Gary grew up in the small town of Berrien Springs, where he was primarily raised by his great-grandmother, Mary Hoopingarner. Gary was a professor emeritus at the Department of Anthropology at the University at Albany, where he worked for 40 years. He earned a bachelor's, master's and doctorate in anthropology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor specializing in ecology and cultural variation among prehistoric Native Americans, including the Plains, Iroquois, Moche, and Maya. While studying at Michigan, he was given a military deferment to conduct research on peaceful applications of atomic energy with a specialization in obsidian. At the University at Albany, he regularly joined students in their efforts to open a food pantry. Gary lead several archeological excavations around the world in the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. His work at the Grand Teton National Parks was considered one the most notable projects studying prehistoric adaptation in North America. He authored several books, including "People of the High Country: Jackson Hole Before the Settlers" along a number of monographs, journal articles and book chapters. He also wrote an autobiographical novel of growing up in Berrien Springs entitled, "To Know a Place: An Anthropologist Remembers a Michigan Town." Gary served as a subject matter expert for National Geographic. Gary was a kind soul with an amazing sense of humor and prided himself on teaching others that laughter was the best medicine. His mantra was "People are People. Period" and firmly believed in equality and social justice. He refused to subscribe to appearances and was well known for wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, vest, and a baseball cap. He enjoyed horse racing at Saratoga, a delicious home-cooked Peruvian meal, and sharing life stories and adventures with his oldest granddaughter. Gary always considered his family as his greatest accomplishment and the best part of his life. He shared by them his gifts of knowledge, humanity, and humility in ways they will cherish forever. Gary's life lessons are invaluable and captivating. He spoke often of his world travels, walking his younger brother to school, took his children with him on archeological digs, and taught his children and granddaughters how to cook and appreciate foods from around the world. Gary is survived by wife Blanca M. Ramos; daughters, Evelyn Wright (Scott), and Blanca Angelica Gonzalez-Parker (Michael); son Ricardo Wright-Ramos (Margot); granddaughters, Isabela, Sofia, and Lucia; his brother Richard (Jane) of St. Joseph, Mich.; niece Tiffany Miller (Lesly); nephew Kent Miller (Jessica); sister Cynthia Miller. A celebration of Gary's life will be planned at a later date. We invite friends and family to share a note of condolence or their favorite memory or experience with Gary on this website or at the emails below: [email protected] or [email protected] To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020