BOYD Gary On what would have been your 60th Birthday I picture you celebrating in Heaven while I sit here trying to distract myself from missing you so much. It's not easy, my thoughts always come back to you as your voice runs through my head. Sometimes I think I see you in a crowd but it is not you just wishful thinking. All I'm left with is the incredible sense of missing everything about you. I will always keep the light of love burning in my heart for you. My Eternal Love, Deb



