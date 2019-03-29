BOYD Gary On what would have been your 60th Birthday I picture you celebrating in Heaven while I sit here trying to distract myself from missing you so much. It's not easy, my thoughts always come back to you as your voice runs through my head. Sometimes I think I see you in a crowd but it is not you just wishful thinking. All I'm left with is the incredible sense of missing everything about you. I will always keep the light of love burning in my heart for you. My Eternal Love, Deb
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2019