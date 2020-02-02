Van Tassel, Gary C. EAST DURHAM Gary C. Van Tassel, 70, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 14, 1950, in Catskill to the late Gerald and Virginia Stronczek Van Tassel. He was raised in East Durham and graduated from Cairo-Durham Central School. He served in the New York National Guard. He worked as a truck driver at Miron Redi-Mix and simultaneously served on the Durham Police Dept. In later years, he worked as a truck driver for Cranesville Block in Amsterdam, retiring in 2012. He was a former member of the Norton Hill Wildlife Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sherry Lynn Van Tassel. Gary is survived by his son, John D. Van Tassel (Alyssa Wood); his brother, Terry (Patty) Van Tassel; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Per his wishes, Gary has been privately cremated and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center, 10846 Rt. 23A, Hunter, NY, 12442. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020