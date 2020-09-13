Carlson, Gary DELMAR Gary Carlson, 88, passed away on September 4, 2020, with his family by his side. Born on April 30, 1932, in Sioux Falls, S.D., he was the oldest child of the late Arthur and Edna (Gallinger) Carlson. Raised in Sioux Falls, he received his bachelor's degree from Augustana College and went on to earn a master's degree in education from the University of Missouri. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he becme a teacher and guidance counselor, eventually settling in North Greenbush in 1963, where he worked for many years in the East Greenbush school district before retiring in 1987. Although we had no connection to the area, we liked the community and natural beauty and stayed. He enjoyed camping with his family in the Adirondacks and Cape Cod. He also pursued wilderness camping, going on many canoe expeditions in Northern Canada and the Arctic Ocean including the Missinaibi in Ontario, the Anderson and South Nahanni in the Northwest Territories of Canada and the Yukon River. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Langley) Carlson; and father of Paul (Deborah) Carlson of Brooklyn and Ingrid (Roger Blankfein) Carlson of Delmar. He is also survived by his two sisters, Sharon (Dave) Goodrie of Plymouth, Minn. and Dawn Dorfman of Conover, N.C. He donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Albany Medical College and due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no funeral, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.