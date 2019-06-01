Anderson, Gary E. SARATOGA SPRINGS Gary E. Anderson, 63 of Spruce Ridge, died suddenly Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Cohoes he was the son of Lillian Doris VanWie Anderson of Schenectady and the late Earl F. Anderson. He was a 1974 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. Gary was a truck driver and worked at Ft. Edward Express for the past several years. Earlier he had been employed by USA Foods. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He recently joined the Patriot Guard Riders and the American Legion. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing his guitar and auto racing. Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife Charlene Stewart Hoffman Anderson, his daughter Lauren Anderson of Cobleskill and his step children Joy Katz of Ballston Lake and Edward Janse IV of Havelock, N.C. He is the brother of Lynn Brenn of Rotterdam and is also survived by several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Those who wish may make contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary