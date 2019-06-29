Stenglein, Gary E. SCHENECTADY Gary E. Stenglein, 61 of Schenectady passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany, a son of Conrad George and Ruth Marie (Miller) Stenglein. Gary lived most of his life in Colonie. He was employed for over 20 years at New England Motor Freight in Albany until his retirement in 2017. Gary loved his friends and his cat, Summer. He was an avid woodworker who enjoyed vacations to Lake George and Cape Cod. He was an avid New York Giants fan and looked forward to his Sunday afternoons during football season. He also enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza. But most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, Lynn and his family. Gary was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ronald Perry. He is survived by his wife Lynn (Sofia) Stenglein of Schenectady; his stepson, Micah Edelman of Scotia; his brothers, Ernest J. Perry of Colonie, Conrad W. Stenglein (Nancy) of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Casey D. Stenglein (Theresa) of Schenectady; and his sister, Deborah M. West (David) of Loudonville. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Avenue, Colonie. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 29, 2019