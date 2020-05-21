Gary Francis Miller
Miller, Gary Francis CASTLETON Gary Francis Miller of Castleton-on-Hudson, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a long brave battle with a chronic illness. He was born on July 14, 1956, to the late Gilbert J. Miller and Carrie J. Miller.He attended Columbia High School in East Greenbush. Upon graduation he completed barber training. He spent his career at Gil's Barber Shop in East Greenbush where he enjoyed making customers smile with his quick wit. Gary had a sweet personality and a kind giving spirit. He loved traveling, especially to Florida, on his motorcycle. Camping in his motor home was a highlight. Gary enjoyed his sidekick Hitch, the Golden Labrador. A very special thank you to his friend Patrick who was the best friend one could have and who was a crucial help in Gary's journey. God bless you Patrick. Gary will be dearly missed by all. Gary was preceded in death by his dad, Gilbert; and his brother Gibbie. Gary is survived by his loving mother, Carrie J. Miller; his siblings: Judy and spouse Steven, Dennis, Mary and spouse Tom, Jim and fiancee Margaret, and John; also, his great nieces, Jennifer and Emily and his nephew Donald. For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
