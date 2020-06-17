Gary J. Fuller
1948 - 2020
Fuller, Gary J. NORTH RIVER Gary J. Fuller, 72, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, unexpectedly at his home. Born on April 1, 1948, in Troy, he was the son of the late Charles and Irene (Salway) Fuller. Gary was employed at General Electric in Waterford as a material service control operator for 34 years. Gary's memberships included Sons of the American Legion Post # 275 in Dunedin, Fla. and he was a life member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Post # 2072 in Keeseville. Gary and his wife Marion enjoyed summers in North River and winters in Dunedin, Fla. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Michael DiNallo; and sister-in-law Sheila Fuller. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marion (Yarter) Fuller of North River; two sons, Thomas (Christina) Fuller and their children, Emily and Sophia Fuller of Melrose, and Christopher Fuller and his children, Wyatt and Isabelle Fuller of Rexford and their mother Leah Taglione of Niskayuna; one brother Donald Fuller of Saratoga; and one sister Shirley DiNallo of Saratoga. At Gary's request, services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Gary's name may be made to North Country Hardship Fund, P.O. Box 101, North River, NY, 12956 or nothcountryhardshipfund.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY, 12817.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 16, 2020
Marion,
I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts. God speed Gary.
Cindy Mack
Friend
