Guetti, Gary J. CLIFTON PARK Gary J. Guetti, 80 of Englemore Road, passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born and educated in Bennington, Vt., he was the son of the late Joseph and Edith May (Turner) Guetti. He was a graduate of Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Mr. Guetti owned and operated Guetti Realty Corp. in Clifton Park. Earlier in his career he was an accountant at the research foundation for SUNY. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and fishing in Maine. He was the husband of the late Ginger Guetti who died in 2015. He is survived by his children, Christopher A. Guetti (Kristi) and Gina M. Guetti (Wendy) of Clifton Park. He was the brother of Bruce Guetti of New Hampshire, Craig Guetti of Vermont and Rodney Guetti of California; and was the proud grandfather of Anthony, Marissa and Ryan Guetti. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com