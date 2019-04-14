Albany Times Union Obituaries
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Lansingburgh, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Troy, NY
McClure, Gary J. TROY Gary J. McClure, 75 of Taylor Court, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Memorial donations in memory of Gary may be made to at https://www.stjude.org/donate. For a complete obituary please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019
