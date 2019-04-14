|
|
McClure, Gary J. TROY Gary J. McClure, 75 of Taylor Court, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Memorial donations in memory of Gary may be made to at https://www.stjude.org/donate. For a complete obituary please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019