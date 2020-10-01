Childs, Gary L. GREEN ISLAND Gary L. Childs, 60, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home. Gary was born in Passaic, N.J. on May 4, 1960, the son of Sandra (Childs) Holton and the late Leroy Bryant. He was a floorman for The College of Saint Rose. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and was big on sports. In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Tina Maria Childs; his children, Keith Childs, Lee Childs, Chavon Childs, Gary Childs Jr., Letisha Childs, and Kearra Childs; his siblings, Lisa Childs, Sean Murray, Colleen Gibson, Roger Bryant, Cordell Holton, and Cassandra Sparrow; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Calling hours will be held prior from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com