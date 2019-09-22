Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lee Morse Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Morse, Gary Lee Sr. MENANDS Gary Lee Morse Sr. of Menands, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home. Born on December 2, 1950, in Troy, he was the son of the late Earl R. Morse Sr. and the late Isabel J. Morse (Lovering). Gary graduated from Tamarac High School in 1968 where he excelled in academics and as a three-sport varsity athlete. After high school, Gary attended the Professional Skills Institute in Albany where he received his computer programming certificate. He worked in the field of computer programming until he retired in 2015 from the N.Y.S. Legislative Bill Drafting Commission as a senior computer systems programmer. Prior to working at N.Y.S. L.B.D.C., he worked at St. Peter's Hospital, the N.Y.S. Unified Court System, and the County of Albany. Gary loved everything to do with computers and computer systems programming. He also enjoyed watching the N.Y. Giants, the Syracuse Orange, and especially his beloved N.Y. Yankees. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and seeing them excel on the athletic field and in the classroom. He spent his last few years relaxing and enjoying his retirement. Gary is survived by his four children, Gary (Janet) Morse Jr., Crystal M. Lauzon, Craig (Jaime) Morse, and Clint (Ashley) Morse; his eight grandchildren; his brother, Timothy (Linda) Morse; and his sisters, Bonnie Morse-Gillham and Linda (Ralph) Viggiano. He was predeceased by his brothers, Earl R. Morse, Jr., Kenneth A. Morse, Scott Morse, and Terry Morse; and his sisters, Lori Duncan and Carol McGraw. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Online condolences may be expressed at







