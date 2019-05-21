Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Leggett. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Send Flowers Obituary

Leggett, Gary KINDERHOOK Gary Dunham Leggett, 76 of Kinderhook, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Gary was born in Hudson, N.Y., the son of the late Lewis and Evelyn Dunham Leggett. He grew up in Kinderhook and graduated from Ichabod Crane Central High School. He attended Muhlenberg College and earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Ohio State University. Soon after he finished college he took a year-long trip around the world, with stops in Iran, India, and Australia (where he worked as a pharmacist in Neutral Bay). He lived in Virginia for many years, working as a pharmacist in Buckingham County and then in Arlington. After retiring in 1997, Gary continued working part time at pharmacies in Hudson and Chatham. Gary enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, gardening, history, traveling, and adventure. He was a member of the Broad Street Chorale, established the annual Brooks Barbeque fundraiser, and frequently volunteered his time for a variety of organizations, including Meals on Wheels, the Kinderhook Reformed Church, and the Kinderhook Reformed Church Cemetery. Over the years, Gary personally restored numerous New York State historic markers in the local area. He was always available to help friends and family members who were sick. Gary is survived by his brother, James Leggett Jr of Gilford, N.H.; nephews, James Leggett III and his wife Amy of Mechanicville and Christopher Leggett and his wife Sydney of Woodstock, Vt.; great-nieces, Madison and Taylor Leggett of Mechanicville, Sophie Leggett of Woodstock; and great-nephews, Connor and Samuel Leggett of Woodstock; and close friend, Bob Weatherwax of Guilderland. A memorial service will be held at the Kinderhook Reformed Dutch Church, 21 Broad St, Kinderhook on Sunday June 2, at 2 p.m.







