Gary Peter Leombruno
1944 - 2020
Leombruno, Gary Peter HALFMOON Gary Peter Leombruno, 75 of Jacob Drive, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital after being stricken at his home. He was born on November 23, 1944, in Glens Falls, and was the son of the late Albert J. and Dorothy Phillips Leombruno. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls and was a decorated U.S. Army veteran, having honorably served from 1967-1971. Gary was a phlebotomist for St. Mary's Hospital in Troy for 10 years. Following his retirement, Gary worked for Manheim in Clifton Park. He was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. He was the beloved husband of Sherrill "Sherry" L. Salmon Leombruno; devoted father of Mark T. (Stacey) Leombruno of Colonie, and Michele A. (James) Paige of Albany; brother of Joseph (Patti) Leombruno of Florida, George Phillips and Shirley (the late Michael) Gazzilo of Queensbury; cherished grandfather of Courtney Marie, Ah'Lexus Jade, Aidan Phillips, James Paige Jr., and Brianna Paige; great-grandfather of Emerson Paige; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
