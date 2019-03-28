Perrier, Gary W. LATHAM Gary W. Perrier, 89 of Latham, beloved husband of Loretta C. Perrier, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's in Albany. Born in New York City on October 31, 1929, he was the son of the late Howard Webb and the late Stella (DeRoscher) Perrier, he was raised by Ernest Perrier. Gary married Loretta C. Fink on December 12, 1973, and the two have shared a beautiful marriage of 45 years. For many years, he worked as a vinyl repairman and owned Gary's Vinyl Repair in Latham and retired in 1991. Gary enjoyed collecting die cast cars and loved to go on road trips throughout the U.S. He was interested in the history of the West and would receive a monthly publication of the Tombstone Times. Survivors include his wife Loretta C. Perrier; daughter Deborah Brahan, several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Gary was predeceased by his brother Howard Webb; and his sister Marion Lochert. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 5 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. Calling period on Wednesday, April 3, from 4:30 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The United Methodist Church of Cohoes, 123 Mohawk St., Cohoes, NY, 12047. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary