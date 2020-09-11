Neary, Gayle A. WATERVLIET Gayle A. Neary, 80 of Watervliet Shaker Road, and formerly of Waterford and Clifton Park, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Alice Hogan Fitzgerald.In her earlier years Gayle was employed as a travel agent for the American Automobile Association. She married her husband Donald Neary on May 2, 1959. She raised her family and then returned to the work force being employed by Meals On Wheels, the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservatio and N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and St. Mary's Church, Crescent and was a former member and past president of St. Mary of the Assumption Church Altar Society. More recently she and her husband served as volunteers at Shaker Ridge Nursing Home in Clifton Park. Survivors include her devoted husband of 61 years Donald A. Neary; and her loving children, Judith Delong Broda (Douglas), Donna Neary-Hart (Anthony Hart Jr.), Christine Carta (George) and Brian Neary (Nicole). She was the sister of Diane Colvin of Poestenkill; and was the proud grandmother of Lauren, Amanda, Matthew and Scott DeLong, Nicklaus D. and Valerie Weaver, Alison and Anna Pluckrose, and Blaine, Zoe and Demarest Neary; and great-grandmother of Nicklaus E. Weaver. Also surviving are her nieces, Jennifer Colvin, Tracy Smith and Kathleen Harper as well as several great-nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Joyce Neary; and her brother-in-law Frank Colvin. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd,, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Special thanks are extended to Capital District Renal Physicians as well as to Layla Case RN of Community Hospice. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com