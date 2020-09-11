1/1
Gayle A. Neary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neary, Gayle A. WATERVLIET Gayle A. Neary, 80 of Watervliet Shaker Road, and formerly of Waterford and Clifton Park, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Alice Hogan Fitzgerald.In her earlier years Gayle was employed as a travel agent for the American Automobile Association. She married her husband Donald Neary on May 2, 1959. She raised her family and then returned to the work force being employed by Meals On Wheels, the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservatio and N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and St. Mary's Church, Crescent and was a former member and past president of St. Mary of the Assumption Church Altar Society. More recently she and her husband served as volunteers at Shaker Ridge Nursing Home in Clifton Park. Survivors include her devoted husband of 61 years Donald A. Neary; and her loving children, Judith Delong Broda (Douglas), Donna Neary-Hart (Anthony Hart Jr.), Christine Carta (George) and Brian Neary (Nicole). She was the sister of Diane Colvin of Poestenkill; and was the proud grandmother of Lauren, Amanda, Matthew and Scott DeLong, Nicklaus D. and Valerie Weaver, Alison and Anna Pluckrose, and Blaine, Zoe and Demarest Neary; and great-grandmother of Nicklaus E. Weaver. Also surviving are her nieces, Jennifer Colvin, Tracy Smith and Kathleen Harper as well as several great-nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Joyce Neary; and her brother-in-law Frank Colvin. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd,, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Special thanks are extended to Capital District Renal Physicians as well as to Layla Case RN of Community Hospice. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved