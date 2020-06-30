Welch, Gayle A. TROY Gayle A. Welch, 66 of Troy, passed peacefully on June 25, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William and Rosemary Hunziker Wiechnik. Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Catholic Central High School and retired from the United States Postal Service. Survivors include her children, Jennifer, Stephanie (Seth) and E.J. (Christine) Welch; her beloved grandson Zander; sister Carol (Chris) Bailey and many cousins. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at Myasthenia.org. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.