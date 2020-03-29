Farman, Gayle (Grenis) SLINGERLANDS Gayle Farman (Grenis), 53, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away on March 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Gayle was born on May 6, 1966, daughter of Pauline and Michael Grenis, and grew up in Vestal, N.Y. Gayle was a graduate of the State University at Albany, where she met her devoted husband, Peter, whom she married in 1991. She obtained a Master's in Public Administration with Academic Distinction from Long Island University/CW Post in 1995 and thus began her dedicated career of serving those in need of advocacy. Gayle was the Founder and CEO of Passport for Good, a technology company that provides software to engage students, schools and community in measuring the positive impact of community service learning. Passport for Good was her passion and she surrounded herself with like-minded, socially conscious co-workers that brought joy to her every day. Community service was an integral part of Gayle's personal life as well. She was a passionate leader, advocate, and champion for inclusion. Gayle was a member of the Advisory Board of Best Buddies International, Capital Region Chapter, a member of the Center for Disability Services Institutional Review Board, and co-president of the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center. Gayle, with daughter Katie, founded Bethacappella, the first community a cappella group of female students, whose mission was to bring cheer to people through the beauty of song. Gayle most recently found much joy as co-president of the Congregation Beth Emeth Sisterhood. The greatest love of Gayle's life was her family. Husband Peter and daughters Emma and Katie were her world. There was no greater pleasure for Gayle than to share the everyday joy of family, whether in her backyard, on a boat, or on vacation. From Emma's dance recitals to Katie's a cappella concerts, pride and love was overflowing. Gayle shared her tremendous love with extended family and legions of loyal friends. Gayle is survived by husband Peter; daughters, Emma and Katie; parents, Pauline and Michael Grenis; brother, Peter (Tina) Grenis; sisters-in-law, Jessica (Brian) Dooley and Nicola Farman (Lance Wangel); nieces, Lily, Claire, Sloan; and nephew Henry. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. A memorial fund will be established in Gayle's memorial. To leave a condolence message for Gayle's family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020