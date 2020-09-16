Carpenter, Gayle N. CLIFTON PARK Gayle N. Carpenter, a longtime resident of Clifton Park, passed away on August 15, 2020, at the age of 69 years old. Gayle was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Martha M. (nee Christian) Nedelka; and her husband, Ansel D. Carpenter Jr. She is survived by her brother, Gary (Christine) Nedelka of Mendham, N.J.; and her two sisters, Christine (Michael) Lennon, of Brookfield, Conn. and Terry Nedelka of Suffern, N.Y. Gayle is also survived by her nieces and nephew: Katie (Patrick) DeSimone, Colin (Amanda) Lennon, Kendra Lennon and Claire Lennon. Funeral services will be private. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
.