Earle, Gaylon CASTLETON Gaylon Earle of Castleton passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Gaylon was born on August 20, 1926, in Tupper Lake to the late Leslie and Dorothy Earle; and was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Earle; and his sister Wilma DeSorbo. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Corporal-Military Police, where he received the Victory Medal and the American Theater Service Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Melvin Roads Post #1231. He was also a member of the Van Rensselaer Lodge No. 87 F&AM for 65 years. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked at Sterling Drug for 48 years. Upon his retirement, he continued working part-time with his father as a painter. No matter how busy he was, he always took time to take his family camping and fishing every summer. Gaylon is survived by his daughters, Gale L. Clum, Donna M. Earle, and Joanne L. Sperbeck; and grandchildren, Dennis Sancomb Jr. and Daniel Millard. At the request of Gaylon, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Castleton.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 19 to May 20, 2019