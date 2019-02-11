Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Lysogorski, Gemma V. and Bella A. COHOES Gemma Victoria and Bella Anne Lysogorski, infant twin girls left this world too early on February 9, 2019 at St Peter's Hospital embraced by their loving parents. They are the precious daughters of Kevin F. and Erin E. Radez Lysogorski of Cohoes. Gemma and Bella survived by their siblings, Cecilia F., Liam T. and Gavin L. Lysogorski; maternal grandmother, Elaine Radez; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Robin Lysogorski; along with several extended family members. A service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd 105 Vliet Blvd Cohoes at 10:30 with Reverend William Hinrichs officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home from 9:30 10:30 prior to the service. Interment will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie.fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
