Gore, Gene F. DELMAR Gene Gore, 83, passed away February 16, 2020, following complications with heart disease. He will be loved and missed by his wife of 33 years, Alice Turcotte; his children, Bill (Elle) Aal, Julie Hauptman, Brenda (Brian) Hatch, and Bill (Jen) Turcotte; grandchildren, Vicky (Sam) Hauptman-Bryan, Ben (Cira) Hatch, Jeremy Hatch, and Justin Hatch; great-grandson, Miles Hauptman-Bryan; many nieces and nephews; his close friends, Chip, Galen, Nelson, Arnold, and Stu; and his beloved pets, Jake and Sadie. Gene was predeceased by his first wife, Helen Hauptman Gore; his parents, Raymond and Evelyn Gore; and his brothers, Raymond and Robert Gore. Born, raised and educated in western Massachusetts, he had a long career in educational psychology. He retired from Mechanicville C.S.D. He was also a life-long history buff. Gene was active in Capital District Civil War Round Table and Da Buffs groups and was the author of two historical novels based on his family's history during the Revolutionary War and Civil War ("Caleb"Â© 2017 and "Zachariah Tufts" Â© 2019). At Gene's request, no services will be held. The family plans to honor Gene's life with a private banquet for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's name may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhumane.org. Condolences may be made at meyersfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020