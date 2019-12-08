Wurzel, Gene Simmonds SLINGERLANDS Gene Marilyn Simmonds Wurzel passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the age of 94. Gene was born in Englewood, N.J. to the late Isaac and Regina (Kupler) Simmonds. Gene was beloved and respected by her family and her many friends. Gene leaves behind her two daughters, Leslie W. Saperstone (James) and Jamie W. Stramiello (William); grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kate, Andrew, Jesse and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Henry, Jane, Ella, Dillon, Sienna, Joshua and Nathan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gene was predeceased by her husband, Edward Wurzel; and her siblings, Joseph Simmonds and Olive Moskin. Funeral services will be held privately. Contributions in Gene's name may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to the World Wildlife Fund, online at worldwildlife.org. To share condolences online please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019