Cukrovany, Geneva T. SCHAGHTICOKE Geneva T. Cukrovany, 98, a lifetime resident of Schaghticoke, died peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Pittstown. Born in Schaghticoke, January 24, 1922, Geneva was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Santor) Viall, and the beloved wife of Raymond Cukrovany for 64 years. Geneva graduated from the Schaghticoke School. During World War II Geneva worked at the Watervliet Arsenal as a precision inspector. After the war she worked at the Hoosic Valley Farmers' Exchange Locker Plant. She married Raymond on August 28, 1948. After her first child was born, she stopped working and dedicated her life to her family. Geneva was a communicant of Transfiguration Parish North. Geneva and Ray enjoyed traveling, Sunday drives, and camping at Alpine Lake for many years. She cherished her frequent trips to her grandparents' family farm in Plattsburgh, her "home away from home" since she was a child. This remained in her memory and heart her entire life. She is survived by her loving daughter, Marcia Geren and husband, Robert, of Pittstown; and daughter-in-law, Donna Cukrovany of Schaghticoke; cherished grandchildren, Michael Cukrovany, Kristin (John) Nazarian, Jennifer (William) Pierce, Janice (John) Lee, Brian (Elyse) Banker, Alicia (Michael) Lombard; 13 adored great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Cukrovany; and dear son, Richard Cukrovany. A special thank you to Karen Rogers for her kindness and compassion and the Transfiguration Parish Visiting Team for brightening her days with conversation, games, and crafts. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, all services will be private. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to either Schaghticoke Food Pantry, 165 Main Street, Schaghticoke, NY 12154 or Transfiguration Parish North, 17 South Main Street, Schaghticoke, NY 12154 in memory of Geneva T. Cukrovany. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc. 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown.