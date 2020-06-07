Reimuth, Genevieve Agnes ALBANY Genevieve Agnes Reimuth, 95, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on March 4, 1925, in Poughkeepsie to Charles Jr. and Anna (Roach) Batt. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1943 and in 1945, she graduated from Seamstress School in New York City. Sewing was her passion and it showed in all of her work. She worked as a patient registrar at Columbia Memorial Hospital prior to retirement, and also worked at Wal-Mart. Genevieve was a devoted communicant of St. Mary's Church Hudson for many years. Above all she was a very loving mother and grandmother, who loved her entire family. Genevieve is survived by her four children, Deborah and Philip Widget, Maureen and Lamont DePew, Susan Stanhope, and Stefan and Debi Reimuth. She is also survived by the joy of her life, her six grandchildren, Darell Fitzgerald Sr., Mauricia Fitzgerald, Jordan Fitzgerald, Harrison DePew, Trevor (Yulia) DePew, and Christina Carlucci; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edward H. Reimuth Jr.; and her sisters, Annamae Hennessey and Dorothy Flynn; in addition to her brother Charles J. Batt; and son-in-law Donald Stanhope Sr. The family would like to thank the Teresian House, especially the fifth floor, B side, for the loving care and comfort they provided to Gram. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, at 1 p.m. in the Bates & Anderson - Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home, 110 Green St., Hudson. Interment will follow in Cedar Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Donations in Genevieve's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. For directions or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.batesanderson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.