Boehlke, Genevieve SELKIRK Genevieve "Genny" Boehlke, returned to her heavenly home on November 8, 2020. Genny was born in Brooklyn on January 4, 1927, to Sarah Clancy and Thorald Andren. She grew up in Queens and moved to Hannacroix in the mid-1940s. Genny was a woman of strong faith, and it was important to her to impress good values and morals onto her children and grandchildren. Genny was a strong willed, independent woman, who worked hard her whole life to give her children the best of everything. She was a Beeline consultant in the 1970s and a House of Lloyd representative in the 1980s. She worked at Days Oil company in Coeymans Hollow for two years and Main Brothers Oil company in Delmar for over 20 years as an Oil Degree Days, calculating customer Oil needs. In her mid-50's she returned to school and received certification to be a dental hygienist which she practiced in Albany. She enjoyed the healthcare industry and worked for CHP/CDHP until she was 85. Genny had an adventurous spirit, who loved camping. She drove solo to Florida in her 70's, went skydiving at 92 years old and was anxious to try ziplining once COVID-19 restrictions subsided. She also had many hobbies including sewing, reading, and painting. She was a talented artist and in her later years painted many pictures, and notecards. She belonged to the Seniors in Delmar and played Pinochle and Mahjong with her many friends there. Genny was predeceased by her beloved companion, Joe Rooney; and her sisters, Loretta Andren, Joan Andren and Winifred Milnes. Genny is survived by her children, Kathleen Polverelli (f.k.a. Kleber) and her husband Michael, Gerald "Buster" Boehlke and his wife Carol, Loreen Parker and Lori Coons; and stepdaughter, Christine Reilly. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jerry Kleber, Timothy Kleber, Jona Mirabella, Josiah Boehlke, Jeremy Boehlke, and Heather Sheldon; and 19 great-grandchildren. She loved her many pets like children and often referred to them as her children's siblings. The family would like to thank two very special people in Genny's life, Kathy O'Brien and Deana Miller. They visited her often and helped her with anything she needed. A graveside service celebrating Genevieve's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Route 396 / Bridge Street, South Bethlehem.