Drozdowski, Genevieve ALBANY Genevieve "Jean" Mary (Peplowski) Drozdowski, 86 of Albany, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born to Joseph and Sophie (Zalenska) Peplowski on March 16, 1933, in Albany, Jean graduated from high school in 1951. She married Edward Drozdowski on May 22, 1954. Jean was employed by the New York Telephone Company, where she retired as a supervisor after 41 years of service. Jean was a devout member of the Polish National Catholic Church. As a young lady, she could dance a mean polka! Always an adventurous spirit, Jean loved to travel and camp. In her later years, she and her husband were active members of the Crescent Boat Club. She loved spending time with her large extended family. She is survived by her daughter, Carole Foucault and son, Michael (Lisa) Drozdowski; grandchildren, Jacob Osterhout, Katie (Osterhout) Hoefer, James Osterhout, Justin Foucault, Jesse Foucault, Anna Drozdowski, and Eric Drozdowski; along with four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, "Drizzy"; daughter, Leanne (Drozdowski) Osterhout; and her siblings, Jessica, John, Benjamin, Sigmund, Harry, Eugene, Stella, Helen, Anna, Bishop Emeritus Thaddeus Peplowski. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 14, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals Home, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church, 250 Maxwell Road, Latham. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019