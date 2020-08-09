Kelly, Genevieve ALBANY Genevieve Kelly, age 102 of Albany, passed away on August 6, 2020. Born April 27, 1918, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Susan Barth Cusack. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Kelly; son, Lawrence Kelly; stepsons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Rosemary Kelly, and Charles and Dorothy Kelly; son-in-law, Alan Seebode; and great-grandson Jeffrey Kelly. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Seebode of Valatie; daughter-in-law, Barbara Kelly of Stockport; and grandchildren, Monica Seebode of Saratoga Springs, Richard Seebode (Monica) of Delmar, Janel Walsh (Brad) of Valatie, Christy Shpur (Jason) of Queensbury, Jennifer Corsaro (John) of Rotterdam, Lori Eastman (Jon) of Rexford, and Michael Seebode of Oracle, Ariz. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Joshua Shpur; Marissa, Nicholas and Daniel Corsaro, Margaret, Allison, and Richard Seebode, Rachel and Makayla Walsh, and Ryan and Morgan Eastman. Additionally, step-grandchildren, Thomas Kelly (Hedy) of Hillsborough, N.J., James Kelly (Terri) of Columbus, Ind., Deborah Kelly of Colonie, and Michael Kelly (Gina) of Avon, Ohio, as well as a host of extended family whom she adored. Born during the pandemic of 1918, Genevieve graduated from Albany High School in 1936. She then worked as a bookkeeper at John B. Hauf's Furniture in Albany where she met her husband, Charlie, who worked there as a salesman after serving in World War I. Upon his passing, she returned to work at City & County Savings Bank after spending over 30 years out of the workforce. She was a talented photographer who loved to travel and share her stories. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, discussing the issues of the day, and spending time with her beloved family. Genevieve's family and friends will miss her but find comfort in the knowledge that she will finally join her loved ones in Heaven. Her faith has always sustained her, and she goes joyfully to her Heavenly Father. Yes, dear lady, after 102 years the Good Lord does want you! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 10, at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, followed by interment in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. Arrangements entrusted to Frederick Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
