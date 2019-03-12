Campbell, Genevieve M. EAST GREENBUSH Genevieve M. Campbell, age 79, passed away on March 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late George and Genevieve Smith. Jenny was predeceased by her siblings, Clara, Wanda and Peter. Jenny graduated Albany High School in 1957 and attended local community college. After her schooling she married the love of her life William Campbell. During that time Jenny was employed by the New York State Department of Insurance as a clerk. In 1979, she retired to start a family. They welcomed their only son, George William Campbell. With their son, George, they traveled extensively throughout the United States. Their favorite experiences were on the West Coast. In her later years, Jenny enjoyed her time spent with her granddaughter, Arianna, making many memories. Besides her son, George, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Anna; granddaughter, Arianna; and was going to welcome her grandson in June. She is also survived by her two sisters, Antoinette (Roy) Van Order and Margaret (Robert) Dittmer; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, March 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens, Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019