Lentlie, Genevieve M. VOORHEESVILLE Genevieve M. Lentlie, 86, passed away after her long and stoic battle with pulmonary fibrosis on October 8, 2020 in the presence of her loving son and family. Born on September 4, 1934, in Savannah, N.Y. to the late Owen and Margaret Baggerly, she is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Cronin and Joanne Baggerly; daughter, Jaynemarie (Tillman Lay); her son, Patrick (Cristin) Lentlie; and grandaughters, Haley and Rachela. She was married to Dominick Lentlie for 44 years before his passing in 2006. Gen worked at Nationwide Insurance for many years and at the NYSDOT for 25 years. She was acclaimed for the work she accomplished at DOT on the Rt 9A project, Advisors Program for Women and in the Training Bureau. After financial hardship in her early life, Gen was proud to earn her Bachelors degree at Empire State College while working at the DOT. Gen was also a catechist, lector and lay minister at St Matthews Church. After retirement Gen enjoyed great conversations and dinners with Kathy Knolls and the crew at the Capital Diner and is forever grateful for their friendship. Gen also devoted her time and love to her grandchildren and was lovingly known as Gigi (Grandma Gen). Gigi will also be forever remembered by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and the residents of "the Compound" in Ballston Lake. Her kindness knew no bounds extending from not only her family but her friends, neighbors and fellow parishioners at St Matthews. Gigi was selfless, walking through life thinking about how she could help those around her and make the world better. Through her faith and love she touched everyone around her with her compassion, setting an example for how we should all treat one another. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, at St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Gen's family encourages you to contribute to the organization of your choice in memory of her. reillyandson.com