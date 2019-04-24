Parisi, Genevieve O. RENSSELAER Genevieve O. Parisi, 96 of Rensselaer, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Genevieve was born on April 26, 1922, in Saranac Lake, the daughter of the late Wilford and the late Helen (Hilton) Brown. She was a assistant administrator for the White House Adult Home for many years before retiring. Jean was the MDA chapter leader in the area in the early '50s. Jean loved big band swing music and loved to cook. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Arthur Parisi; her son Thomas Parisi; and her siblings, Thelma, Jane, Joan, and Wilford Jr. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Janet (David Panzer) Evanchuk, and Gloria (Jim) VanDyke-Dean. She was the proud grandmother of Michael (Anette) Collins, Lisa (Kelly) Walters, Douglas Evanchuk, Erik (Maura) Vandyke, and Courtney (Andrew) Karl. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends may attend her calling hours from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary