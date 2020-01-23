Baskin, Gennadiy ALBANY Gennadiy Baskin, 92 of Albany, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany. Mr. Baskin was born in Belarus and came to the Capital District in 1991. He was a forester for many years. He was a former member of Temple Israel in Albany and was a volunteer in their day care program. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Olga; and was the father of Yefim (Galina) Baskin, Anna Abramov and Margarita (Sergey) Petkevichus. He also leaves six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will long be remembered for his warm smile and cheerful ways. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020