Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geoffrey L. Turner. View Sign

Turner, Geoffrey L. LATHAM This obituary was written by Geoff Turner who passed away on February 13, 2019. "I was an idiot who made the same stupid decision, day-after-day, multiple times per day. I was a smoker and even though I knew it may eventually kill me, I chose to deny the truth to myself. The pain and suffering I caused my family was not worth the perceived "satisfaction" that really did nothing more than waste money, separate me from my family, and eventually destroyed my body. I did many good things, helped lots of people, and even made a decent living. At 66 years old, I lived a decent life, but there are so many events and milestones I will not be able to share with my loved ones. The moral of this story - don't be an idiot. If you're a smoker - quit - now - your life depends on it and those that you love depend upon your life. I am survived by Josie Turner, the best wife/nurse/ friend I never deserved; my loving kids, John "Jay" (Mariana) of Centerville, Ga., Shawn, Peter (Glorimar) of San Mateo, Calif., Sarah (Robert) Huiest, and Alexis; four fantastic grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Dumitru, Paulina; and my brother Ted (Barbara) of Deptford, N.J. My brother Ted is five and a half years older than I am, and even though I never stood a chance we competed at everything. Jim, John, and Frank, play the next round as a threesome rotating my shot between you guys. Remember, life is good - don't let it go up in smoke." The family would like to extend their extreme gratitude to the outstanding team of D3N at Albany Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on March 9, in the Community Reformed Church of Colonie, 701 Sand Creek Rd., Albany. Family and friends may visit at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the or a children's .



Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.