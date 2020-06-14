Geoffrey T. Hoderath
Hoderath, Geoffrey T. ALBANY Geoffrey T. Hoderath, 62, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 8, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife, Wendy B. Lindskoog of Albany; and his sister, Paula Hoderath of Long Island. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. The family is requesting no flowers or plants be sent, please. Contributions in memory of Geoffrey may be made to The Choir of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 107 State St., Albany, NY, 12207 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA, 01104.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
