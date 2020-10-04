Hoderath, Geoffrey T. ALBANY Geoffrey T. Hoderath, 62, passed away suddenly on June 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter and Ann Hoderath. As a young boy he was a member of a private boy choir on Long Island. He attended SUNY Albany and Albany Law School. He worked as an attorney with the N.Y.S. Division of Housing & Community Renewal for 29 and a half years. He was a longtime member of both St. Peter's Episcopal Church and its church choir, where he regularly performed as a soloist. He was a past president and life member of the Catskill 3500 Club and a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Geoffrey was a Freemason and member of several Lodges located in Albany, Saugerties, and New York City, in particular Wadsworth Lodge #417 F & A.M., Rondout Lodge #343, F & A.M. and Independent Royal Arch #2, F & A.M. He was an honorary member of Ancient Temple Lodge #14 F & A.M. and in his Masonic career he served as a master mason, assistant grand lecturer, grand representative to the Lodge of Arizona, and district deputy grand master. He was also an active member on the Board of the University Club of Albany for six years. Survivors include his loving wife, Wendy B. Lindskoog; and his sister, Paula Hoderath of Hicksville, Long Island. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 107 State St., Albany. An hour before the service, family will be available for visitors. Seating will be limited, with masks and social distancing required. The service will be recorded and may be seen the following day on the church's webpage at www.stpeterschurchalbany.org
In lieu of flowers, contribution in memory of Geoffrey may be made to St. Peter's Church Choir or the Shriners Hospital for Children
in Springfield, Mass.