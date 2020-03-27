Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geoffrey Vankirk Waltz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Waltz, Geoffrey Vankirk QUEENS Geoffrey Vankirk Waltz, 38 of Astoria, Queens, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 22, 2020. His family and friends are shocked and deeply saddened by his unexpected death. Geoff was born on May 29, 1981, to Edward and Mary Anne (Luketich) Waltz in Syracuse. After graduating from Clayton A. Bouton High School in Voorheesville in 1999, Geoff attended The College of Saint Rose, and then graduated from the University at Albany with a theatre major. Following graduation, Geoff headed for New York City to pursue his love of all things theatre. He worked at the Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey, at New World Stages on the shows Toxic Avenger and Avenue Q, at Hudson Scenic, on many fashion weeks, and at NBC on combo crew, concert crew, and his favorite job of all: Saturday Night Live remotes. Geoff was very proud to be a union member of IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) Local 1, and truly enjoyed his work. He frequently sent updates about the fun things he did or the cool people he met, followed by "I love my job." Geoff had many other interests, including sports, music, history, trivia, pop culture, craft beer, his friends and family, and Thacher State Park - and was always happy to share his passion and knowledge with you. Geoff lived life out loud. He deeply valued his relationships with his family and friends, and provided them with a constant sense of loyalty, support and love. All those close to Geoff knew him as a "gentle giant" with a big heart, quick (or not so quick) with a story or one of his special bear hugs. He had an immense passion for social justice in all forms and was a constant source of information and support for his causes. His family and friends will miss him with a Geoff-sized hole in their lives. Geoff was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Ruth (Patterson) Waltz and his maternal grandparents, Michael and Margaret (Shemasek) Luketich. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Mary Anne of Cohoes; and his sister Elissa Waltz (Kevin Jordan) of Los Angeles. There will be a memorial celebration of Geoff's life when the world returns to some semblance of normal and gatherings are possible again. The family suggests that donations be sent to Behind the Scenes at



